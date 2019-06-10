SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a driver drowned after crashing into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta early Monday morning.
The incident happened near Brannan Island Road, west of Jackson Slough Road, south of Isleton.
California Highway Patrol says, a little after 12 a.m., the driver was speeding when a turn came up. Because of his speed, officers say the driver wasn’t able to make the turn and instead crashed into a metal guardrail.
The car then veered into other direction where it eventually went down an embankment and ended up submerged in Sevenmile Slough.
Officers say the driver, a 43-year-old Isleton resident, was trapped in the car and drowned. A passenger was able to get out and wasn’t hurt in the incident.
CHP is investigating the incident.