  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Isleton, sacramento county

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a driver drowned after crashing into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta early Monday morning.

The incident happened near Brannan Island Road, west of Jackson Slough Road, south of Isleton.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 12 a.m., the driver was speeding when a turn came up. Because of his speed, officers say the driver wasn’t able to make the turn and instead crashed into a metal guardrail.

The car then veered into other direction where it eventually went down an embankment and ended up submerged in Sevenmile Slough.

Officers say the driver, a 43-year-old Isleton resident, was trapped in the car and drowned. A passenger was able to get out and wasn’t hurt in the incident.

CHP is investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s