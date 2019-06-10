See When Sacramento Will Get A Break From The HeatSacramento will see a return of last week's hot temperatures in the coming days, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Temperatures will reach a high of 103 degrees on Tuesday, then drop a bit from Saturday to Sunday.

El Dorado County D.A. Asking For Clues Tying Cold Case Murder Suspect To Other CrimesThe El Dorado County County District Attorney's Office is asking the public to help identify possible victims of a man who was allegedly linked to two murders -- one in 1976 and one in 1977.

Crews Search Calaveras County River For Missing Automotive WriterAuthorities using boats and drones are searching a river for a veteran automotive journalist who went missing in Northern California while test-driving a motorcycle for a story.

California Taps Clean Air Money To Pay For Drinking WaterCalifornia lawmakers have agreed to pay for drinking water improvements with money from a climate change fund.