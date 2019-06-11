Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a woman was found shot in Modesto early Tuesday morning.
The scene is in an alley north of D Street, between 6th and 7th streets.
Modesto police say, a little before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate reports of a person shot. A woman with a gunshot wound was soon found at the scene.
Medics have taken the woman to the hospital. No information about her condition has been released.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Investigators are at the scene.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.