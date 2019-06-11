  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto News, shooting

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a woman was found shot in Modesto early Tuesday morning.

The scene is in an alley north of D Street, between 6th and 7th streets.

Modesto police say, a little before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate reports of a person shot. A woman with a gunshot wound was soon found at the scene.

Medics have taken the woman to the hospital. No information about her condition has been released.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Investigators are at the scene.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s