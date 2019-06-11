



— A Florida woman who allegedly grabbed her boyfriend’s testicles and squeezed so hard that he bled was charged with battery domestic violence, investigators said.

Katie Lee Pitchford, 21, of Indian Harbour Beach was arrested June 4 after a confrontation with her live-boyfriend escalated, according to the Indian Harbour Beach Police Department.

An “enraged” Pitchford allegedly hit her boyfriend with a brush. She continued to “strike him with her fists and scratched” him, drawing blood on the left side of his face, the arrest affidavit said.

“The victim also stated the defendant ‘grabbed him by his balls and squeezed them until they were bleeding,'” the report said.

Police said Pitchford then grabbed her boyfriend by the throat until he could not breathe. The man struggled before getting away and calling police.

Investigtors did not say what the couple was fighting over.

Pitchford admitted the two were arguing, but told police nothing physical had happened. After she was arrested, Pitchford “asked if she could talk to the victim because she wanted to say she was sorry,” the arresting officer said in the report.

Pitchford was also charged with violating her probation from a 2017 case in which she allegedly hit a law enforcement officer.

She was jailed at the Brevard County Jail Complex without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 25.