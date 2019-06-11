  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood in Sacramento is closing.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the 15th and F street address will be home to a new restaurant called Peony Garden.

Sandra Dee’s gained national attention after it was featured on the Gordon Ramsay show “24 Hours to Hell & Back.” The owner was given many pointers on how to better run the restaurant, but the makeover was short-lived.

The building is listed for sale online at more than $1.3 million. It houses the Sandra Dee’s restaurant as well as apartments.

Exactly when Sandra Dee’s will close is unclear.

