STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a baby was found in a dumpster in Stockton.
Stockton police say the baby was found a little before noon on Tuesday along the 5900 block of Village Green Drive. Officers say a person thought saw a baby wrapped up inside the dumpster and reported it to police.
The baby – a newborn boy – was found alive inside the dumpster by officers, police say.
He has been transported to the hospital to be checked out. He is said to be doing well and is in the custody of child protective services.
Police say they have found the mother of the newborn, a teenager, near the scene. She has been taken to the hospital.
Safe Surrender laws allow newborns to be given to any on-duty firefighter at a fire station or hospital emergency room employee within 72 hours of birth. A list of Safe Surrender fire station locations can be found on the City of Stockton website.