  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Build-A-Bear, talkers


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Build A Bear is bringing back its “pay your age” promotion but with a few changes this time.

Last year, thousands of shoppers stood in long lines to get their hands on a new fluffy friend. But this year the company has come up with a way to control the crowds.

READ MORE: Build-A-Bear’s ‘Pay Your Age Day’ Draws Massive Lines

A limited number of tickets will be awarded to customers who sign up by June 16 on the Build-A-Bear website. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s