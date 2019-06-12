Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Build A Bear is bringing back its “pay your age” promotion but with a few changes this time.
Last year, thousands of shoppers stood in long lines to get their hands on a new fluffy friend. But this year the company has come up with a way to control the crowds.
A limited number of tickets will be awarded to customers who sign up by June 16 on the Build-A-Bear website.