SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three new distinguished locals are being added to the Sacramento Walk of Stars.
The organization announced on Wednesday that this year’s honorees will be Dusty Baker, Summer Sanders and Urijah Faber.
Baker is a former Major League Baseball player and manager. He was born in Riverside but was raised in the Sacramento area and attended Del Campo High School.
Faber attended both Casa Roble and Lincoln high schools and is also graduate of UC Davis. He was recently inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame, but announced a comeback match at the Golden 1 Center in July.
Sanders is an Olympic gold medalist and TV host. She was born in Roseville and attended Oakmont High School before she won a total of four medals – including two golds – in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.
The ceremony to honor the trio’s enshrinement into the Walk of Stars is scheduled for Aug. 28.
Past locals inducted include Tower Records founder Russ Solomon, WNBA star Ruthie Bolton, writer Nicholas Sparks, artist Gregory Kondos and actor LeVar Burton.