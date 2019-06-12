Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a fire two-house fire on Glass Slipper Way in Citrus Heights, Wednesday afternoon.
The garage and attic fire was burning near Carriage Court and Three Sisters Court.
After arriving on the scene, firefighters put out one home and continued working on the second.
A woman on the scene said she was the only person inside the home when the fire broke out, but she escaped leaving behind some of her animals.
No injuries have been reported in the fire.
This is a developing story.