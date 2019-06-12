SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – About a dozen homes have been evacuated in Sacramento County early Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.
The scene is on Folsom Boulevard, near Mira del Rio Drive.
A private contractor was doing some trenching work when they hit an unmarked gas line, Sacramento Metro Fire officials say. At least three separate breaks in the line were caused by the work.
Some homes near Butterfield Drive to Mayhew Drive and behind Mira del Rio Drive and Salina Way have been evacuated. Others in the area are being asked close all windows and doors and shelter in place.
An evacuation center has been opened at the Unity of Sacramento Church on Folsom Boulevard, the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services says.
Folsom Boulevard in the area will be closed for the next 1-2 hours due to the incident, officials say.