Comments
PLYMOUTH (CBS13) – Authorities say an Ione woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 late Tuesday afternoon.
The scene was on the highway, about a half-mile north of the Amador County line.
California Highway Patrol says a Honda was slowing down to make a left turn into a turn-out when, for an unknown reason, a Ford that was behind it swerved to the left and into the opposite direction. The Ford then hit a Toyota being driven by a 59-year-old Ione woman.
Officers say the Ione woman was killed in the crash. Her name has not been released at this point.
The driver of the Ford, a 47-year-old Fiddletown resident, suffered minor injuries in the crash.
CHP is still investigating the incident.