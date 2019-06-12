  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amador County, El Dorado County, Highway 49

PLYMOUTH (CBS13) – Authorities say an Ione woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 late Tuesday afternoon.

The scene was on the highway, about a half-mile north of the Amador County line.

California Highway Patrol says a Honda was slowing down to make a left turn into a turn-out when, for an unknown reason, a Ford that was behind it swerved to the left and into the opposite direction. The Ford then hit a Toyota being driven by a 59-year-old Ione woman.

Officers say the Ione woman was killed in the crash. Her name has not been released at this point.

The driver of the Ford, a 47-year-old Fiddletown resident, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

CHP is still investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s