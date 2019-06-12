LODI (CBS13) – Officers say they have rescued dozens of animals living in squalor at a home in Lodi.
The Lodi Police Department says animal services and police officers served a search warrant to a home along the 1500 block of S. Fairmont Avenue on Tuesday. Police say they have been fielding multiple calls about alleged animal abuse at the home.
At the home, officers found more than 20 dogs, 20 chickens, dozens of fish, 6 pigeons and cockatiel.
Officers say the animals were living in poor conditions and some were diseased and malnourished. Some dead animals were also found at the home, police say.
One man, 46-year-old Sayed Mohsin Shah, was arrested. He’s facing charges of felony animal abuse.
Rescuers are now trying to find foster homes for the animals for the time being.