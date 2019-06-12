Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – The identity of the woman found fatally shot in a Modesto alley has been released.
Modesto police say the woman shot and killed is 30-year-old Modesto resident McKayla Dollard. She was found in an alley near D Street on Tuesday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.
Dollard was pronounced dead later that morning.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.