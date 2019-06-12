



— A string of burglaries have been solved and several alleged thieves are behind bars Wednesday, accused of stealing large amounts of cigarettes from gas stations across four local counties.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men in connection to the burglaries. Investigators said the crews committed the burglaries at closed gas stations in disguises. The would reportedly break the front window, enter with a tarp, steal cigarettes and leave.

The estimated loss per business of stolen cigarettes ranged between $5,500 to $12,000 per burglary.

Surveillance video shows them ransacking a gas station and taking over $6,000 in cigarettes.

In all, the group is accused of 23 known and attempted burglaries across the region.

Several other police departments, including Sacramento, Rocklin and Galt, are also investigating the suspects.

Matthew Jonathan Carnegie, 33, was arrested by Placer County Sheriff’s Detectives in Oakland for two commercial burglaries that occurred in the City of Colfax and in Meadow Vista in March 2019. Carnegie was booked into the South Placer Jail for two cases of second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Detectives linked evidence was obtained that linked Carnegie to two Placer County Sheriff’s burglaries and 32-year old Miguel Angel Chamizo of Oakland, to 14 of the 27 known commercial burglaries in the region – three of which occurred in PCSO’s jurisdiction.

On May 26, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested three men, Miguel Chamizo, Kevin Gilkey, and a 16-year-old, in connection to a burglary in Camino.

Chamizo is currently in custody in El Dorado County. Placer County Detectives placed a $1,000,000 warrant/hold for Miguel Angel Chamizo at the El Dorado County Jail.