



— While the Warriors are busy drawing up a master plan for game six at Oracle, Sacramento is preparing for next season.

The Kings held their 14th pre-draft workout Wednesday, keeping a close eye on the young talent. Isaiah Pineiro is one of those playing proving himself, and he’s from right here in our own backyard.

“I live 45 minutes north of here in Auburn, so growing up, you always watch the Kings and stuff. So, it’s kind of surreal to be here practicing for them, working out,” Pineiro said.

The 6’7″ former Placer High standout is coming off a strong senior year at the University of San Diego, where he averaged over 18 points and eight rebounds a game. He also takes a lot of pride in his defense and feels he’s a perfect fit for the direction this organization is going.

“They’re young, they’re fast, and they are skilled. So I think I fit in with that. I’m fast, I can play multiple positions, can switch on defense and I can spread the floor with my shooting,” Pineiro said.

Pineiro, with all the intangibles NBA teams want these days, something he attributes to his journey.

“My whole story, from high school, going to a junior college, going to Portland State and transferring to the University of San Diego has just been a grind. And each step of the way it’s gotten harder, but I’ve gotten better each step too,” Pineiro said.

If he does get drafted by the Kings, Pineiro could be playing in front of his own fan base for the California Classic come July.