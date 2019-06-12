  • CBS13On Air

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Two young girls in Vacaville wanted to start their summer off by giving back.

Madison and Sophia Steen are just eight and six-years-old and they are serving up cold lemonade for a great cause: The pair raised money for the Vacaville police K9 unit.

“We want the dogs to help us and we want them to be safe,” Madison said.

Together, with help from Pink Heals Solano and the Gavin Buchanan Memorial Foundation, the girls raised $1,000 on Wednesday to help outfit K9 Baxter with a bulletproof vest.

Officer Dave Riddle, Baxter’s handler, says the vest will help keep the dog safe – and the community safer.

“It’s amazing. It’s wonderful, people in this community want to help us. I think it’s great.”

Baxter will hopefully be getting his custom vest within the next few months.

