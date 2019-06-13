ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Five suspects have been charged for robbery after reportedly attacking and stealing from victims they met for an online transaction.
Officers said the robbery happened on the evening of April 27 when the victims, a juvenile and an adult, arranged to buy a phone from the suspects through an online transaction site. The two parties arranged to meet at the victim’s residence.
During the meeting, police say the victims were attacked, suffering injuries as the suspects took the victim’s wallet and money.
During their investigation, detectives identified five suspects, including three juveniles 15-17 years old. The other two suspects were identified as 18-year-olds Israel Solaru and Shaun Washington.
Police said all five of the suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges and were arrested for robbery and battery with bodily injury.