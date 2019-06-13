



Spending time in Newton Booth? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to ramen.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Newton Booth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Ramen House Ryujin

Photo: Zoe D./Yelp

Topping the list is Ramen House Ryujin, a spot to score ramen and noodles. Located at 1831 S St., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood with 4.5 stars out of 2,635 reviews on Yelp.

This spot features a variety of different kinds of ramen, such as Shoyu ramen with barbecue pork, steamed cabbage, mushrooms, bamboo, seasoned egg and green onions or Karamiso ramen with seasoned ground chicken, vegetables and chili spices.

2. Pushkin’s Bakery

Photo: Tanya S./Yelp

Next up is Pushkin’s Bakery, offering baked goods, sandwiches and more, situated at 1820 29th St. With 4.5 stars out of 668 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Pushkin’s menu features a wide range of baked goods, sandwich choices for lunch and a limited breakfast menu. Indulge in options like the zucchini bread, the blueberry cinnamon coffee cake or the chocolate banana peanut butter cupcake. Many of the baked goods are vegan. For lunch, try the Portobello Cruzer hot sandwich with roasted portobello mushrooms, spinach, onion, tomato, pesto, mayo and fig jam.

3. Localis

New American spot Localis is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2031 S St., 4.5 stars out of 470 reviews.

At Localis, all dishes, many of which are seasonal in nature, are prepared with the freshest ingredients and are beautifully presented. Patrons can choose from an a la carte menu or the chef’s tasting menu, featuring either five-course or seven-course meals. Desserts, liquor, beer and wine are also available to pair with each meal.

4. Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op

Photo: O M G./Yelp

Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op, a deli, grocery store and health market located at 2820 R St., has earned four stars out of 648 reviews on Yelp.

The co-op also offers educational classes like a cooking school and a co-op community kitchen program, as well as neighborhood projects and partnerships that provide outreach to the local area. Buy produce, specialty items and bulk items in the grocery area, and treat yourself to the weekly food buffet, with choices such as deli sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, vegan dishes and gelato.

5. Ramen House Raijin

Photo: Luke C./Yelp

Finally, there’s Ramen House Raijin, a local favorite with four stars out of 485 reviews. Stop by 1901 S St. to check out the spot to score ramen and more the next time you’re in the neighborhood.

This restaurant offers menu items like spicy ramen, garlic miso tonkatsu and curry with rice.