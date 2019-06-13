  • CBS13On Air

LIVERMORE (CBS13) – Altamont Commuter Express trains are not running Thursday due to a gas leak near Livermore, according to officials.

An ACE official said the Union Pacific Railroad contacted the Bay Area commuter railway around 4 a.m. to let them know of a six-mile stretch of tracks that was closed to rail traffic due to the leak.

The leak won’t be fully repaired until Thursday afternoon, ACE officials said, leading to the full cancellation of service.

The ACE Train runs from Stockton to San Jose, so commuters who typically use that line will be affected.

Commuters can use San Joaquin RT to connect with BART as an alternate route option.

