AUBURN (CBS13) – Cal Fire is suspending all burn permits in four foothills and high country counties.
Thursday, officials announced that all permits for outdoor residential burning will be suspended in Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra counties.
This means residents will be banned from burning branches and leaves to clear their property.
Cal Fire says grasses drying out due to rising temperatures – which increases the fire danger – is the reason for the burn suspension. Firefighters have already responded to more than 1,170 wildfires this year, Cal Fire notes.
Residents are urged to maintain at least 100 feet of defensible space around their homes.
The suspension will take effect Monday, June 17.