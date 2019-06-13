  • CBS13On Air

PARADISE (CBS13) – NASA will be honoring the town of Paradise with their new rover set to make a trip to Mars.

The new Mars 2020 rover will apparently be carrying two tiles to the red planet to commemorate the town nearly wiped out by the Camp Fire.

RELATED: Chico Native Aaron Rodgers Donates $1M Towards Camp Fire Relief

One plaque will read “Paradise, California” while the other will say “Paradise Strong.”

Paradise officials announced the news at a town council meeting on Tuesday, saying that a NASA representative had reached out to them about the honor.

The new rover is under construction and is expected to launch next July, hence the name Mars 2020. It’s expected to land on Mars in 2021 to explore the Jezero crater and look for possible signs of ancient life on the red planet.

