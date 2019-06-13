



— A federal grand jury has indicted the alleged drunk driver and undocumented immigrant who slammed into a home in Sutter County, killing three people.

Ismael Huazo-Jardinez is facing two counts of being in possession of a firearm while in the U.S. illegally.

Police said he crashed into a mobile home last month, killing three members of one family.

Investigators said a gun found in his vehicle at the time of the crash was stolen in Idaho.

Federal authorities also said he was living in the U.S. illegally and has been deported from the country twice.

Huazo-Jardinez also faces state charges related to the crash.