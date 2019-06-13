Filed Under:Kelsey Turner, Las Vegas News


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Maxim and Playboy Italia model and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy in the killing of a 71-year-old California psychiatrist in Las Vegas.

Jon Kennison, Kelsey Turner, and Diana Pena (credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Kelsey Nichole Turner and Jon Logan Kennison stood in shackles Thursday while a prosecutor said a decision whether to seek the death penalty will be made before their next court date June 27.

On Tuesday their former housemate, Diana Pena, pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and implicated Turner and Kennison in the March killing of Dr. Thomas Burchard.

READ MORE: Ex-Housemate: Former Model, Boyfriend Killed Doctor In Vegas

Pena is free from jail and is due to testify against Turner and Kennison.

Burchard lived in Salinas, California. Police say he had an intimate relationship with Turner and paid rent on a Las Vegas home where Turner, Kennison and Pena lived.

