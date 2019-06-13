Filed Under:Orangevale News, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating a homicide after a shooting in Orangevale late Thursday morning.

The scene was along the 9100 block of Pershing Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded a little after 10 a.m. to investigate a reported family dispute. While on their way, deputies got a report that someone had been shot.

A man in his early 20s was soon found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took him to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives have detained a teenager for questioning. Others living at the home are also being questioned.

No suspects are believed to be outstanding, detectives say.

