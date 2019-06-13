  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:California Lottery, Natomas, Powerball, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It may not be the big jackpot, but one lucky person bought a Powerball ticket still worth a pretty penny in Sacramento.

The California Lottery says a ticket matching five out of five numbers in Wednesday drawing was sold at the Shell gas station at 3721 Truxel Road. All that ticket missed was the Powerball number.

But despite missing the Powerball number, that ticket is still worth $995,044.

Wednesday numbers were 5, 35, 38, 42, 57 with the Powerball being 13.

No tickets that matched all six numbers were sold in Wednesday’s drawing.

The next drawing will be on Saturday. The jackpot will be about $79 million.

