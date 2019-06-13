If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From beer and wine to the finest foods, there’s plenty to explore and enjoy if you’re hungry for something new.
Front Street Brewfest
From the event description:
Join us for a block party celebration to benefit the Front Street Shelter animals. Event highlights include unlimited beer tastings with 50+ regional breweries, food trucks, music, an interactive gaming center and shelter access to visit the pets.
When: Saturday, June 15, 12-5 p.m.
Where: Front Street Shelter, 2127 Front St.
Price: $60 (General Admission). Other ticket options are available.
Up to 38% Off Culinary Tour at Savor Sacramento
From the Savor Sacramento deal description:
Enjoy tasting California’s finest local foods, while sipping seasonal beverages at Savor Sacramento.
Where: 5960 S. Land Park Drive, South Land Park
Price: $55 for Culinary Tour for One (31% discount off the regular price); $99 for Culinary Tour for Two (38% discount off the regular price)
50% Off Wine Flights at Bailarín Cellars
From the Bailarín Cellars deal description:
With a rating of 90+ by Wine Enthusiast, enjoy samples of quality hand-crafted wines at Bailarín Cellars.
Where: 720 K St., Central Sacramento
Price: $10 for Two Wine Tasting Flights (50% discount off the regular price); $20 for Four Wine Tasting Flights (50% discount off the regular price)
