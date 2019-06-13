  • CBS13On Air

FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy surrendered to the Sacramento County Jail Thursday, charged with multiple sex crimes.

Folsom Police obtained the arrest warrant for 44-year-old Shauna Bishop Thursday after she was accused in early May of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old she knew.

READ MORE: Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Accused Of Sexual Contact With Teen

After their investigation, Folsom detectives reportedly found evidence Bishop had intercourse with the victim.

Police said that although she is a deputy, Bishop did not meet the victim through her job, nor did the alleged acts happen while she was on duty.

Bishop was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor, and molesting a child.

The five-year veteran most recently worked as a patrol deputy assigned to the department’s north station. She also had access to teens while working with the Sheriff’s Activity League, a non-profit organization headed by Sheriff Scott Jones, that works with at-risk youth.

The Sheriff’s Department placed Bishop on administrative leave in May after the allegations.

