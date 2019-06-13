Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sutter Health is being sued, accused of secretly sharing patients’ private information with Facebook, Google, Twitter and other third parties.
In a class action complaint filed in the Sacramento Superior Court this week, the two plaintiffs say they have been opened up to targeted internet advertising.
The plaintiff’s lawyers said in order to use any patient’s medical information, a health provider must disclose in a clear manner that it is acquiring the information for that purpose.
A Sutter Health spokeswoman said the company takes the safety and security of its patients’ information very seriously.