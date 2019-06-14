



— The chilling 911 call from moments after a fatal Orangevale shooting has been released.

A 17-year-old Orangevale man is accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Jerrimy Shumaker from Fair Oaks was killed when his girlfriend’s brother shot him inside the family home off of Pershing Avenue Thursday.

The suspected shooter is now behind bars at the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.

The 911 call came in before 10 a.m. Thursday saying, “a call came from the house, a cousin’s boyfriend was shot in the head and is bleeding.”

We later learned the victim, Shumaker, is the suspect’s sister’s boyfriend.

“The suspect has a rifle somewhere in the house. It’s lying on the ground,” the call said.

The fatal shooting happened after officials say Shumaker and the suspect got into a verbal and physical fight in the house. The sound of family members yelling can be heard in the background of the 911 call.

The sheriff’s office said they have been called to this house before. Neighbors say they see also violence and hear arguing coming from the house.

One neighbor didn’t want to appear on camera but said, “they argue with each other, it gets loud sometimes.”

She lives next door and was home when the shooting happened. She said people come and go all day long at the house and young kids live there too.

“Just knowing what that mother is going through, that was hard because they have little ones as well as older kids,” the neighbor said.

The sheriff’s office still does not have a motive for the shooting. Neighbors say they moved in about a year and a half ago and don’t hide the violence that reportedly happens inside.

“We’ve had our fair share of issues since they’ve moved in,” said the neighbor.

Neighbors said Shumaker was expecting a child with the suspect’s sister who is in her 20’s. The Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing the suspect’s name because he is a minor.

The District Attorneys Office can’t say whether the suspect will be tried as an adult.