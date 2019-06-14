



— A New York attorney is in the Sacramento County jail Friday, accused of running a drug operation in El Dorado County.

The case also has connections to Granite Bay and Mather Airfield.

Suite D at a nondescript building on Business Drive in Cameron Park is the site of an alleged drug lab. It was raided a couple of weeks ago by as part of an ongoing investigation into the manufacture of illegal drugs.

The owner of this building said on May 1, new tenants began leasing this 4,000 square foot suite, saying they were starting a new fabrication business.

Just weeks later, a business owner next door says he saw police activity at the new business. The building’s owner says neighboring tenants other tenants began complaining about a foul smell coming from inside the building and contacted the sheriff’s department.

On Thursday afternoon, 33-year-old New York attorney Manish Patel was arrested and charged with drug manufacturing and conspiracy. Patel is connected to a New York law firm that handles some cases related to cannabis.

Patel has been staying in a multi-million dollar rental home in Granite Bay.

On May 30, police served a search warrant at the home, and according to the affidavit, sherriff’s deputies confiscated marijuana, butane fuel canisters and other items commonly used in the manufacturing of so-called honey oil, which is made from marijuana.

On Thursday afternoon, at Sacramento’s Mather Airfield, sheriff’s deputies arrested Patel. According to CBS13 sources, Patel was loading items onto a private jet when deputies arrived.

Patel is now being held at the Sacramento County jail with no eligibility for bail. We requested an interview with him, but he declined.

We also reached out to an associate at Patel’s New York law firm and were told they have no comment.

Another man named Tyler McClean has been arrested in connection with this case. He was arrested in El Dorado County and the sheriff’s department said there will very likely be more arrests ahead in this case.