VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A construction worker saved a dog from the backyard of a residential fire Friday afternoon in Vacaville.
Swipe through pictures from the fire.
Police said the fire caused major damage to the home on the 100 block of Rocky Hill Road. The resident was able to evacuate uninjured but could not get out with her beloved dog “Little Bud.”
A group of construction workers happened to be working at a school lot behind the house fire. Police said they had a water tank on hand and used it to pour water in the backyard.
One of the workers jumped the fence and saved Little Bud from the fire.
Some residents were temporarily evacuated during the fire, which was extinguished by the Vacaville Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Rocky Hill Road was closed from Manzanita Drive to Markham Avenue.