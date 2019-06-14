  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Residential Fire, Vacaville News
(credit: Vacaville Police Department)

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A construction worker saved a dog from the backyard of a residential fire Friday afternoon in Vacaville.

Swipe through pictures from the fire.

Police said the fire caused major damage to the home on the 100 block of Rocky Hill Road. The resident was able to evacuate uninjured but could not get out with her beloved dog “Little Bud.”

(credit: Vacaville Police Department)

A group of construction workers happened to be working at a school lot behind the house fire. Police said they had a water tank on hand and used it to pour water in the backyard.

One of the workers jumped the fence and saved Little Bud from the fire.

Some residents were temporarily evacuated during the fire, which was extinguished by the Vacaville Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Rocky Hill Road was closed from Manzanita Drive to Markham Avenue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s