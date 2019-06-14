



— A jury in Sacramento convicted Amit Bharth of rape, false imprisonment and assault Friday.

Bharth was convicted by a jury of two counts of forcible rape and assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury with a great bodily injury allegation found true. He was also convicted of false imprisonment by force and violence.

According to court documents, the victim was stranded after becoming separated from a friend in January 2017. She met Bharth outside a grocery store and accepted a ride from him.

Bharth then took the victim to various motels, physically assaulting, beating and raping her over the course of a week. The court said the victim has a mental developmental delay and was under duress during that time. Bharth would comment on the victim’s disability and threatened her with violence if she told anyone.

READ ALSO: Search On For 19-Year-Old Double Homicide Suspect

One night, Bharth violently assaulted the victim in a car, pulling out her hair, breaking her nose, and hitting her head on a doorframe and dashboard.

The next day, the victim escaped to a business where an employee called 911.

The District Attorney said DNA evidence was located during the sexual assault exam, which was later matched to Bharth.

According to authorities, Bharth has prior convictions for drug possession and sales, as well as possession of a concealed firearm and theft.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and eight months in prison.

He is due back in court for sentencing on July 12.