  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Steve Large
Filed Under:CAL FIRE, Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Cal Fire and other agencies rescued a woman whose vehicle went off a cliff on Blue Canyon Road and Westbound Interstate 80.

The driver was able to call 911 and said she went over the cliff Thursday night. On Friday morning, firefighters found the driver about 75 feet below the road.

Swipe through pictures from the rescue below

She was out of the vehicle and hurt. Due to the steep and unstable ground, crews used low-angle rescue techniques to bring the driver back up to the road in a stokes basket.

The driver was treated at Sutter Roseville Trauma Center.

Steve Large will have more on this story tonight at 10 p.m. on CBS13.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s