



— Registered sex offenders are being targeted in a new series of scams that attempt to extort money from the offenders, authorities said.

The callers are impersonating the phone numbers of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and are asking offenders to pay bail to stay out of jail, to clear up arrest warrants, or to prevent the offenders from having to be tracked with a device, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

Scammers will call the offenders using a (530) number and claim that new charges have been filed with the local district attorney. Most of the time, the scammers demand payment with Google Play cards or similar methods that allow the scammers to remain anonymous.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who gets a similar call to reach out to them to confirm the identity of the caller.