Filed Under:Fire, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Flames ripped through a Stockton home overnight.

The fire was sparked at a home on West Oak Street near West Fremont Street around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters at the scene reported seeing “significant” flames coming from the home, which caused the roof to partially collapse.

A resident says she woke up to the smell of smoke.

“I don’t think it’s finally hit me yet, the extent…of what happened here. I might want to joke around, ‘oh yeah, we’re gonna be living in the car, oh we get to go stay in a motel, but it’s coming to me little by little,'” she said.

Firefighters say they were able to confine most of the fire to the attic. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

 

