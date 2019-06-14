



— One of the best-kept secrets in Sutter County got a total makeover.

Maybe you’ve driven by and haven’t noticed, but there’s a super cool museum behind a non-descript sign in Yuba City and it’s getting some long overdue attention.

The story of this facelift at the Sutter County Museum, complete with new flooring, mobile shelving, and a whole lot more, began with an unexpected discovery that put more than a Mona Lisa grin on the face of director and curator Jessica Hougen.

“Remarkably, there was money left from the original construction of the building that could only be used to improve this facility..so we decided to use it,” Hougen said. “We did some drywall repairs in the interior and we did some painting.”

That money, combined with a state grant, is opening the door to new eyes in the art world whose gaze may have been directed at other locations, certainly not Yuba City.

“So many people talk about going to Sacramento, going to Chico, going to the Bay Area for restaurants for concerts for museums,” Hougen said. “I really wanted to give this place a facelift to let everyone else see the value and the importance of it. This community really deserves to have top-notch institutions.”

The institution includes a collection of 20,000 artifacts and 7,000 photographs and cannot wait to open up its new window to the world.

“Everyone pitched in to make to make this project happen,” Hougen said

The grand re-opening is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to the public.

You can find more information on the Sutter County Museum website.