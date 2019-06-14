Comments
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Yuba City police are investigating a double homicide that happened just before noon Friday.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of Clark Avenue and found two adults dead in the residence from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police are now searching for homicide suspect Diego Martinez, 19. He is 5’06”-5’08” with black hair and brown eyes. Officers said he may be armed.
If you see Martinez, do not contact him and immediately call 911.
The victims’ names have not yet been released.