



— Early Saturday morning, a high-speed chase in Modesto came to a deadly end. The suspects ended up crashing their vehicle, taking the lives of two innocent people.

The chase ended at the corner of 14th and D streets, just a few blocks from the Department of Motor Vehicles just before 2 a.m., where people were eating at a food truck on the corner.

It began miles away when police ran the license plate of a suspect vehicle. Officials say the car was stolen, and when an officer tried to make a traffic stop, the car took off and the chase turned violent.

READ: One Dead In Shooting At Roseville House Party

The officer in the pursuit reported that shots were fired at him from the suspect vehicle on more than one occasion.

Two diners were struck by the suspect car before it ran into a neighboring tire shop. Police arrested two suspects on the scene and said they recovered two weapons.

Both victims struck by the suspect car were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was identified by family members as a 31-year-old father of four, Peter Gil. The other victim was identified as 32-year-old Melchor Leyva.

The suspects, Rodney Quiros, 24, of San Francisco and Antonio Gazo, 22, of Daly City, were booked on multiple charges including homicide and attempted homicide.

They were driving a car reportedly stolen from Daly City.