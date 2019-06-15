Comments
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol arrested double homicide suspect Diego Martinez in Los Angeles County early Saturday morning.
Martinez was wanted in connection to the shooting deaths of a middle-aged couple in Yuba City that happened Friday afternoon.
CHP said Martinez was with his mother, 36-year-old Christy Madl, and two other juveniles. The juveniles were taken into custody by Child Protective Services.
Martinez was arrested for murder and Madl was arrested or being an accessory to murder. They were both booked into the LA County Jail and will be extradited back to Sutter County.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.