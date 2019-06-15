



— The Placer County Sheriff’s Department said a man is behind bars after driving into the front of a patrol car and disabling his own car Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was dispatched near the Applegate Library for a report of a man down. He found 31-year-old Kyle Longnecker-Jones slumped over the steering wheel.

(credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy woke Longnecker-Jones up and believed he was under the influence. When the deputy asked Longnecker-Jones to get out of the car, he accelerated quickly and tried to get away but drove into the deputy’s patrol car.

Longnecker-Jones damaged the push bars and the front bumper of the patrol vehicle but caused significant damage to his own car as well, disabling it.

The office said Longnecker-Jones is well-known to authorities and has numerous previous arrests.

The deputy said he was found to be in possession of a stolen car, drugs, drug paraphernalia, multiple license plates, and ID documents belonging to another person. Longnecker-Jones also had several felony and misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.

He was arrested and booked into the Auburn Jail on several charges, including evading a police officer, possession of narcotics, possession of stolen property and hit and run. His bail set at $198,000, however, he has a no-bail warrant out of Sacramento County.