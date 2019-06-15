Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are investigating a shooting on Winchester Way that killed a man Friday night.
Officers said a single suspect fired one shot at the victim, mortally wounding him. When officers arrived on the scene they transported the victim to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
Police said the suspect and victim knew each other and were with several people for a social gathering at the house in the 1600 block of Winchester Way.
The suspect remained on the scene as police responded and was taken into custody, charged with murder.
The shooting is still under investigation.
The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.