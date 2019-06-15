  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Interstate 80, Police Activity, Vacaville
(credit: Vacaville PD)

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — CHP Solano said police activity shut down a portion of eastbound Interstate-80 Saturday evening in Vacaville.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed at the westbound Interstate 505 connection from 6:34 p.m. to 6:54 p.m. The lanes of I-80 reopened, but the connector to westbound I-505 remained closed after the incident.

CHP was dispatched to reports of a crash and found a male in a Chevy pickup with gunshot wounds. Officers said the pickup also had bullet holes.

The condition of the male victim is unknown.

Officials recommend taking alternate routes. The offramp and surrounding area will likely be closed for the rest of the night.

Orange Drive between Lawrence Drive and Nut Tree Road remains closed in both directions.

