GUINDA (CBS13) — A week after it started, the Sand Fire in unincorporated Yolo County is now 100% contained, according to Cal Fire.
In total, the vegetation fire burned 2,512 acres and destroyed seven non-residential structures.
Cal Fire said two minor injuries were also reported in the fire.