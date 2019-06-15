Filed Under:California Wildfires, Sand Fire, Yolo County


GUINDA (CBS13) — A week after it started, the Sand Fire in unincorporated Yolo County is now 100% contained, according to Cal Fire.

In total, the vegetation fire burned 2,512 acres and destroyed seven non-residential structures.

READ MORE: Rumsey Rafting Business Lends A Hand To Competitor After Sand Fire Destroys Gear

Cal Fire said two minor injuries were also reported in the fire.

