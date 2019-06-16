  • CBS13On Air

(credit: Modesto Police Deparment)


MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Police say two victims were injured when shots were fired in downtown Modesto Sunday afternoon.

Officers said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the area of 9th and D Street. Citizens were on the scene assisting a male and female victim.

Investigators are still unclear what exactly what happened, but said witnesses reported hearing “what sounded like mulitple gunshots.” They then reported seeing the victim’s vehicle stopped in the middle of D Street.

Both victims have been transported to area hospitals in an unknown condition.

Police have limited information on any suspects involved.

This is a developing story. 

