  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMRoseville Auto Mall Sports Sunday
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hit And Run, rancho cordova news, Sacramento Sheriff's Office


RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A hit and run suspect driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Rancho Cordova.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. at Olson Drive and Zinfandel Drive Sunday.

According to deputies, the driver of the car that crashed attempted to run away from the scene but was detained by citizens until officials arrived.

The occupants of the vehicle that was hit were not injured.

READ ALSO: 2 Injured In Downtown Modesto Shooting

The suspect driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The Sheriff’s department said the driver, a male in his early 30s, will be arrested for hit and run charges after he is discharged.

Officials are investigating if alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s