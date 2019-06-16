Comments
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A hit and run suspect driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Rancho Cordova.
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. at Olson Drive and Zinfandel Drive Sunday.
According to deputies, the driver of the car that crashed attempted to run away from the scene but was detained by citizens until officials arrived.
The occupants of the vehicle that was hit were not injured.
The suspect driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The Sheriff’s department said the driver, a male in his early 30s, will be arrested for hit and run charges after he is discharged.
Officials are investigating if alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash.