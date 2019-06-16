CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A plane crashed into the water at Lake Tulloch in Copperopolis, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before noon Sunday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the plane hit power lines before it entered the water nose first and submerged quickly near the Poker Flat area of Lake Tulloch, the Tuolumne County Sheriff said.

Authorities said the plane submerged about 70 feet under water.

According to PG&E online records, 776 people were without power after the crash. The power is estimated to be restored around 7 p.m.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff, it was reported the pilot was the sole occupant aboard the aircraft.

At this time, the pilot’s condition is unknown.

Calaveras, Tuolumne County deputies along with Cal Fire marine safety units are investigating the crash and have asked Poker Flat lakefront houses stay out of the area during the investigation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene, helping with the search and rescue efforts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.