SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An adult male died Saturday night after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in a South Sacramento neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Belleview Avenue and Kari Ann Circle at approximately 10:25 p.m. Saturday. The officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds and administered first aid until fire department personnel transported him to a hospital.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

