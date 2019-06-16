  • CBS13On Air

AUBURN (CBS13) —Three men are behind bars after reportedly stealing a jackhammer from Home Depot in North Auburn Saturday.

Decarlos Charleston, Demarcus Lomax, and Jesse Sewell’s booking photos. (credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said two men went into the home improvement store and ran out with a jackhammer valued at $3,000. The men drove off in a car that was waiting for them.

A deputy spotted the car in Auburn and stopped the occupants, arresting them and recovering the jackhammer.

The Sheriff’s Office said Decarlos Charleston, 25, of Carmichael; Jesse Sewell, 27, of Sacramento; and Demarcus Lomax, 28, of Sacramento for burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy.

