STOCKTON (CBS13) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on weapons charges after deputies pulled over a car he was in for a traffic violation.

(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they pulled over a black Honda Civic on Waterloo Road Friday after observing six people in the car, four of who were in the rear.

During the traffic stop, the deputy discovered 18-year-old Alejandro Alcaraz was in possession of a loaded handgun.

Alcaraz was booked in the county jail on numerous weapons charges. The driver was released at the scene after being cited for numerous infractions.

