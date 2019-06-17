Morning Forecast - 6/17/19Temperatures are a little warmer on Monday. Weather will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

52 minutes ago

ISIS Leader In Court TodayForty-five-year-old Omar Ameen is accused of killing an Iraqi police officer and of being an Isis leader. Federal prosecutors are trying to extradite him back to Iraq. He is not facing any charges in the U.S.

55 minutes ago

1 Person Dead, 1 Injured After Crash On Business 80All lanes of Business 80 were closed overnight after two people were hit by a car. It happened when a driver on the freeway hit a guardrail and rolled their vehicle. A good Samaritan got out to help, but that person and the other driver were hit by a vehicle. A short time later, another crash happened.

1 hour ago

Pilot Reportedly Putting On Show For Friends When He Crashed Into Lake TullochAuthorities are still searching for a small plane that plunged into Lake Tulloch Sunday afternoon. (6/16/19)

8 hours ago

Hometown Pros: Arik ArmsteadA big guy with an even bigger heart. Since joining the league in 2015, Arik has made it his mission to help the underserved youth. (6/16/19)

10 hours ago